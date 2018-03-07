NFL Trade Rumors: Baltimore Ravens Among The Teams Interested In Jarvis Landry

Reuters/Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) throws his helmet to the ground drawing a penalty after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, Jan. 1, 2017.

It looks like the Baltimore Ravens may add a new wide receiver via the trade market in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are reportedly among the teams that have spoken with Jarvis Landry's agent about a possible trade this offseason, but nothing is imminent.

Landry signed his franchise tender last week, opening the door for the Dolphins to move him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has previously reported that the Dolphins have given Landry's agent permission to seek a trade.

The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a career year with the Miami Dolphins, finishing the 2017 season with a league-leading 112 receptions for 987 yards (8.8 yards per reception) to go with a career-high nine touchdowns in 16 starts.

Landry would be a great addition to the Ravens because they really need to add a quality wide receiver to their roster this spring.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston has reported that the Ravens are hesitant to pull the trigger on a trade for Landry because of his price tag and high salary demands. However, he thinks Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome should take the risk and acquire Landry before his list of suitors continues to grow because they need a wide receiver who is currently in his prime.

"If they can get Landry for a fourth- or even third-round selection and a four-year contract worth $50 million-52 million, then the Ravens should acquire him," Preston said in his column. "If they overpay a little, it's not a big deal, especially considering their previous failures to develop a No. 1 receiver in the draft," he continued.

"The Ravens reportedly are close to the salary cap, but there are ways to circumvent the cap. It just requires some creativity. That's what the Ravens need now in dealing with Landry," he added.