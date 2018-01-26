NFL Trade Rumors: Baltimore Ravens Reached Out to Miami Dolphins for Jarvis Landry

Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) avoids Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium, Sept. 25, 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins engaged in trade talk about wide range receiver Jarvis Landry last offseason. Further reports also indicate what the Ravens would have received if Landry did join the team.

The trade talks were unsuccessful because of the asking price of the Miami Dolphins. To be exact, the Ravens claimed that the price seemed to be prohibitive. Furthermore, it seems that Dolphins' vice president Mike Tannenbaum had a few things to say about the exchange.

"Any negotiation we wouldn't comment publicly, but philosophically we want to draft, develop and keep as many of our own as possible," Tannenbaum said earlier in January, as reported by Bleacher Report. "We'll see what happens with Jarvis and a few other noteworthy free agents. In a perfect world, we keep them all. There's a salary cap, so we'll make those decisions at the appropriate time within the context of what's best for the organization."

Further reports also reveal that if the Ravens had been successful in acquiring Landry, he would have led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Considering that Landry is expected to become a free agent, critics say that it might not be far off to say that the Baltimore Ravens will reach out to him again. Furthermore, his asking price might hike up, especially given his performance last season. If the Baltimore Ravens are serious in acquiring his services, the team will have to make him some space.

The rumors continue for the NFL Tradeoffs and fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay updated. Since joining the league, Landry has caught 400 passes, totalled 4038 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns in four seasons. He was drafted by the Dolphins last 2014.