NFL Trade Rumors: Could Seattle Seahawks Cornerback Richard Sherman Be Moved This Offseason?

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Few active players are as closely linked to a single franchise as cornerback Richard Sherman is to the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman is arguably the most famous member of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" secondary unit owing in large part to the high level of play he has featured throughout his career and some memorable moments as well.

Currently, Sherman has only one year remaining on his deal. And just as with other prominent players in his situation, there are now some trade rumblings starting to circulate around the 29-year-old.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted in a recent article that the Seahawks had entertained trade offers for Sherman last year and the team "certainly would do so again." La Canfora did point out that Sherman's injury could complicate matters, however.

So, should Seahawks fans prepare for a possible Sherman trade?

Well, there are a number of factors to consider here.

For one, the Seahawks are still expecting to be a contending team next season, and Sherman is still fully capable of helping them win. He is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL and losing him could force the Seahawks to make some difficult adjustments.

As noted earlier, Sherman has one year left on his contract, and that could be another factor why the Seahawks will be better served to just keep him for the upcoming season.

In a mailbag article, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times pointed out that the Seahawks may be hard pressed to find anyone who can replace Sherman's production for the same money included in his current contract.

Eventually, the Seahawks may have other options presented to them that may pose as better alternatives to re-signing Sherman to a pricey deal. But for next season, at least, retaining the star cornerback is the easy move to make.

For what it is worth, Sherman himself expects to be back with the Seahawks next season, ESPN reported.

Sherman is an iconic member of the Seahawks' franchise, and there is a good chance he will be able to continue to build on his legacy with the team next season.