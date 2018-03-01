NFL Trade Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Likely To Trade Or Release Orlando Scandrick

Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium, Sept. 25, 2017.

Orlando Scandrick's time in Dallas seems to be coming to an end.

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill at the National Football League (NFL) scouting combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Cowboys executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones admitted that they would have to consider parting ways with Scandrick this offseason.

The Cowboys could outright release the one-time second-team All-Pro cornerback, but Jones noted that they would rather trade him and get something in return.

"Those are all things we take a look at," Jones said during the interview.

"We haven't made that decision. We haven't made any decision final at this point. Those are all things that go into the mix. You'd always like to trade anybody before you cut them. I'd rather get something than nothing, every time. We could handle the accelerations or anything that comes into play there. We're not limited to trading anybody because of cap space," he continued.

Reports have indicated that Scandrick was a subject of trade discussions during last year's draft, but the Cowboys did not move him even though they drafted Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Jourdan Lewis in the third round.

As noted by Hill in his report, the Cowboys also tried to ship him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for Kenny Vaccaro and a sixth-round pick during the 2016 draft, but that deal fell through.

According to Hill, Scandrick will cost the Cowboys cost $3.9 million against the cap if he is dealt, and that figure will be spread over the next two seasons if he is released with the "post-June 1" designation.

The veteran cornerback has struggled to remain healthy in the past three seasons, and he finished the 2017 season on the injured reserve list due to two separate fractures in his back.

Scandrick had 38 combined tackles (32 solo) and three passes defended in 11 games with the Cowboys last season.