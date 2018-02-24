NFL Trade Rumors: Denver Broncos Not Interested In Trading Emmanuel Sanders

Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Oct 15, 2017.

Emmanuel Sanders is not going anywhere this offseason.

Recent reports have indicated that the Denver Broncos are prepared to part ways with the Pro Bowl wide receiver in an attempt to clear salary cap space, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has recently said they are planning to keep him to attract a "big-time" free-agent quarterback like Kirk Cousins.

"From my understanding, the Broncos do not want to deal him," Rapoport said during a recent appearance on "NFL Total Access," via NFL.com.

Well, Broncos general manager John Elway will likely have to find a way to convince Sanders to rework his contract and take less money because they need to free up salary cap space to go after a top quarterback in the open market.

Keeping Sanders and fellow receiving stalwart Demaryius Thomas makes sense, though, and the duo should play better if the Broncos sign an elite signal-caller.

Sanders has seen his production slip as he dealt with an ankle injury for much of the 2017 season, but the two-time Pro Bowler is in the process of working his way back to full strength.

"It's going well, my ankle is recovering. The process is about getting it stronger and stronger. That's the goal," Sanders told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "Right now, I feel like I'm 95 percent," he continued.

The veteran wide receiver also talked about the possibility of signing Cousins this offseason during the interview.

"I think Kirk is a good player," Sanders stated. "Everything I've heard about him, he's a leader who will come into the room and fit in well if we're able to get him. Obviously, we would love to have him. If we don't, we've got to go with the people that's there and try to win," he added.

Sanders caught 47 passes for 555 yards in 12 games with the Broncos last season, and he had two touchdowns as well.