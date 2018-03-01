Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Washington Redskins linebacker/safety Su'a Cravens after a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 26, 2016.

Su'a Cravens has already been reinstated from the reserve/left squad list by the National Football League (NFL), and he intends to play in 2018. However, the Washington Redskins do not seem to be interested in bringing him back after all of the drama last year.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are reportedly engaged in trade negotiations with the Redskins over the possible acquisition of Cravens, but no deal is imminent.

Cravens is a talented hybrid linebacker/safety, but the Broncos have to remember that he is a bit of a head case, and he briefly considered retiring before the start of the 2017 season due to some personal issues.

He has also dealt with a knee injury last year, and he reportedly sought treatment for post-concussion syndrome. The good news is that he has been medically cleared to resume football activities in December.

Meanwhile, during an interview at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Redskins' senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams admitted that they have not spoken with Cravens since he was reinstated.

"We haven't talked to Cravens," Williams said, via the Washington Post. "He's still a member of this football team now. He can't come back until everybody else comes back. The only guys that are coming in now are the players that have been injured, coming in to do workouts or what have you," he continued.

Williams also declined to address the former second-round pick's future with the team.

"That's something that we have to see. When everybody comes together, find out what the main situation is. And I think that's something that will work itself out, one way or the other," he stated.

Cravens recorded 34 combined tackles (24 solo), five passes defended, one interception, and a sack during his rookie season with the Redskins in 2016. He started three of the 11 games he appeared in that year.