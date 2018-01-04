NFL Trade Rumors: Garoppolo To Head Back To The Patriots?

Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park, Jan. 30, 2017.

During the offseason of the National Football League (NFL), one of the biggest questions had been whether or not the Patriots would be willing to let go of Jimmy Garoppolo. Considering that in the end, he was sent to the 49ers, a new trade rumor indicates that there is a possibility that Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick might just steal Garoppolo away.

The Patriots' decision to let go of Garoppolo in exchange for a second round pick was considered to be one of the most shocking changes in NFL in 2017. The underlying reasons had been financially based in that even if the Patriots wanted to keep the acclaimed player, they would not have enough funds. This is where 49ers' general manager John Lynch swooped in and amid trade rumors, he has responded to the questions on the future of Garoppolo.

"We want Jimmy to be a Niner for a long, long time," Lynch said via the team's official website. "That process is going to take place here. We're eager to get that done, to have the opportunity. But, I think one thing that we really believe is that those things should take place between us and his representatives and not occur and transpire in the public. That's the way we're going to treat that. You have our assurances, and the fans do, that we'd like nothing more than to make him a Niner for a long, long time."

Despite the assurance he offered, further reports indicate that there might be a chance that everything might be going as Belichick has planned. It could be that the Patriots' head coach might have wanted to trade Garoppolo and his expiring contract only to swoop in steal him again to bring him back in the upcoming season. Belichick has yet to respond to the rumors and Garoppolo has been equally silent on the issue. However, more information is expected in the coming weeks.