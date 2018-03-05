NFL Trade Rumors: Jarvis Landry To Sign Franchise Tag With The Miami Dolphins

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs the ball around New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium, Dec. 11, 2017.

It looks like Jarvis Landry is willing to sign his franchise tender with the Miami Dolphins after all.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Landry will reportedly sign the tender as early as this week, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the wide receiver has already informed the team of his intentions. He also noted that trade talks are expected to pick up once he signs. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to earn around $16 million in the 2018 season if he plays under the franchise tag.

It is interesting to note that Landry actually said he does not want to play under the tag in a teaser for a documentary called "Juice."

"The team decides to exercise the franchise tag. I'm considering not playing on it. The franchise tag is not a good deal for me. In my case I've played four years. Then you get another year of basically not signing me to a long-term deal. In that year anything can happen," Landry said, via NFL.com.

"I'm at the point where taking care of my family is the most important thing for me. I put my body on the line for years. I've sacrificed my time and my life to make sure that I have this opportunity," he added.

Landry can be dealt once he signs the franchise tag, and Rapoport has reported that the Dolphins have already given Landry the green light to seek a trade.

According to NBC Chicago's John Mullin, the Chicago Bears have reportedly discussed sending running back Jordan Howard and the eight overall pick of this year's draft to the Dolphins for Landry, the 11th overall pick and a third-round pick. However, Rapoport would go on to report that they never discussed such a deal.

Landry had 112 passes for 987 yards in 16 games with the Dolphins last season along with nine touchdowns.