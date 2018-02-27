NFL Trade Rumors: Kenny Vaccaro Expected to Leave The New Orleans Saints In Free Agency

Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro (32) intercepts a pass ahead of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) but the play is negated by a defensive holding on safety Vonn Bell (not pictured) during the second half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 17, 2017.

There is a good chance the New Orleans Saints will simply let Kenny Vaccaro walk in free agency.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune's Larry Holder, Vaccaro is reportedly on his way out of New Orleans after five seasons with the club.

The Saints selected Vaccaro with the 15th pick of the 2013 draft, and while he has shown flashes of potential, the former University of Texas at Austin standout is just too inconsistent, and he gets injured frequently as well.

Vaccaro finished the 2017 season on the injured reserve list due to a torn groin muscle and a wrist injury, and he also sat out the final weeks of the 2016 season after the National Football League (NFL) handed him four-game suspension due to a positive test for Adderall.

The team has Marcus Williams at free safety and Vonn Bell at strong safety, but they may still have to find a replacement for Vaccaro because they tend to utilize a lot of three-safety formations in their nickel defense.

"If the Saints do allow Vaccaro to leave, they would still likely seek out some addition at the safety position. Of their other options here, Rafael Bush is also a free agent and Chris Banjo is more of an option on special teams," James Parks said in his column for 247Sports.

"Given the Saints' relative reluctance to make any expensive free agent additions recently, a tactic that seems to have benefited them, they likely won't go after a big name starter here, which leaves the draft as their best option," he continued.

Meanwhile, previous reports have indicated that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring Vaccaro last season, and they might pursue him again this offseason.

Vaccaro racked up 60 combined tackles (40 solo), seven passes defended, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games with the Saints last season.