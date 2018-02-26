NFL Trade Rumors: Seattle Seahawks Unlikely To Move Earl Thomas And Richard Sherman This Offseason

Reuters/Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) celebrates after breaking up a pass play in the fourth quarter in a game against the Buffalo Bills at CenturyLink Field, Nov. 7, 2016.

Some of the Seattle Seahawks' core players are rumored to be on the move as they look to shake things up a bit this offseason, but they are not going to make changes just for the sake of making changes.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are reportedly more likely to give perennial All-Pro safety Earl Thomas a new contract rather than trade him at this point. However, Rapoport added that they might consider moving him if someone offers them a huge haul in return for his services.

Thomas had previously stated that he was prepared to stage a holdout if the Seahawks do not offer him a long-term contract extension before the start of the 2018 season.

"I know me, so I won't allow myself to even go out there and just risk it all if they not having faith in me and a long-term deal," Thomas said in an interview with NFL Network's Jane Slater last month, via seattlepi.com.

"I just gotta protect myself, at the end of the day -- me and my family, that's the first thing. Like I said, I don't feel comfortable just going out there without signing a long-term deal," he added.

Thomas racked up 88 combined tackles (56 solo), seven passes defended, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 14 games with the Seahawks last season.

Meanwhile, Rapoport has also reported that the Seahawks are unlikely to trade cornerback Richard Sherman because he is still recovering from an Achilles injury.

"First of all, Sherman doesn't sound like he's going anywhere anytime soon," Rapoport said, via seattlepi.com. He's dealing with the Achilles injury, he's not healthy right now so he couldn't be traded," he continued.

The three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback had 35 combined tackles (25 solo), two interceptions, and seven passes defended in nine games with the Seahawks last year.