NFL Trade Rumors: Tyrod Taylor To The Denver Broncos?

Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rolls out to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium, Nov. 26, 2017.

The Denver Broncos are currently in the market for a starting quarterback after Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, and Paxton Lynch all got a start at the position last year.

The team is expected to pursue the likes of Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees, Case Keenum, AJ McCarron, Sam Bradford, and Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, but CBS Sports football analyst Jason La Canfora has suggested that they may get their new signal-caller via a trade this offseason.

In a recent report, La Canfora predicted the Broncos could acquire Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

"(Taylor would) be a quality bridge quarterback while John Elway tries to find a franchise guy in the draft. Taylor does not turn the ball over, which would be a great starting place for the Broncos, and he fits the mold of the Elway/Gary Kubiak mobile passer on the bootlegs and waggles," La Canfora said, via the Buffalo News.

"In the end, the Bills may be forced to cut Taylor, because other teams aren't buying that Buffalo will pay him another $16M this season after benching him in a playoff run for Nathan Peterman a year ago," he continued.

In 15 games (14 starts) with the Bills last season, Taylor completed 263 of his 420 pass attempts (62.6 percent) for 2,799 yards to go with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he also got sacked a career-high 46 times.

Taylor is an intriguing target, and he is still a productive player. The Broncos could bring him in as a stop-gap option at quarterback while they continue to give Lynch time to develop.

Of course, drafting a quarterback is a possibility as well with the likes of Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph, Luke Falk, and Chase Litton likely to land in the early rounds of the draft.