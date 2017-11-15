NFL's Marquise Goodwin, Wife Say Faith in God Remains Strong Hours After Son Dies in Premature Birth

(Screenshot: Fox NFL) Marquise Goodwin of the San Francisco 49ers gets on his knees after scoring a touchdown, Nov. 12, 2017.

Marquise Goodwin, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver who scored an emotional touchdown in his team's first win of the season Sunday, just hours after he lost his baby due to a premature birth. Still, he found reasons to give God the glory.

Goodwin, 26, helped his 49ers beat the New York Giants on Sunday and could be seen praying after scoring an 83-yard touchdown. After the game, Goodwin took to Instagram to explain that his emotions had to do with the fact that his wife Morgan delivered their baby boy prematurely hours before the game.

The baby did not make it.

"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am," the wideout wrote. "Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable."

He went on to ask fans to "please pray for the Goodwin family."

Goodwin explained to NBCSports that it was his wife's decision that he play in the game that day. "I asked her if she would like me to stay with her and she insisted that I go play in the game because she felt like my team needed me.

"She knows how I feel about the game and what impact I may have on my teammates and the outcome of the games, so it was solely my wife's decision."

Goodwin's wife also took to Instagram with a photo of her baby's hand and let supporters know more about her and her husband's struggles.

"This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb. However, God had other plans for us," Morgan wrote. "Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first 'W' of the season."

After expressing her gratitude for those who have been keeping the family in their prayers, Morgan insisted that their faith is strong.

"This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that's okay because we won't stop fighting and we won't give up on what God has in store for us," she wrote. "It's just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves 'why us.' Our faith is strong."