NHL 2018 Trade Rumors: Nashville Predators in Talks With Ottawa Senators Regarding Eric Karlsson?

Reuters/Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 20, 2017.

The season for NHL trade rumors has finally arrived. According to recent reports, the Nashville Predators were previously in talks with the Ottawa Senators regarding a possible Erik Karlsson trade.

Last season, the Nashville Predators were already close to winning their first Stanley Cup, but they failed. The team was able to make an appearance at the Stanley Cup Finals, but they eventually lost and had to bow out to the Pittsburgh Penguins after the sixth game. Now, new reports suggest that the Nashville Predators are looking to get Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators.

Having won the Norris Trophy twice in his career, there is no doubt that Karlsson is one big fish in the league. If a recent report by The Athletic is to be believed, it looks like the Ottawa Senators are open to trading Karlsson, but not without a huge sum of money in return.

As of now, the Nashville Predators already have some of the biggest names in the league, including P.K. Subban, Mattias Ekholm, Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. If the team decides to pay the Ottawa Senators enough to get Karlsson in, then that would make the Nashville Predators one of the strongest teams in the league next season. This is particularly because, considering Karlsson's performance last season, throwing him into the mix would make the Nashville Predators more productive than ever.

The Ottawa Senators' lousy performance last season and the uncertainty over Karlsson's future with the team have made Karlsson one of the favorite subjects in the trade rumor mill. There are speculations that if the Ottawa Senators receive an acceptable offer from the Nashville Predators, there is a huge possibility of Karlsson being moved at the NHL's Feb. 26 trade deadline.

Karlsson is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July next year and the uncertainty over his future with the Ottawa Senators has dozens of teams making inquiries. Of all the teams interested in him, however, the Nashville Predators seem to be the most determined to sign him.