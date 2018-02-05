NHL Red Wings Trade Rumors: Detroit Selling Mrazek and Green

Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports Petr Mrazek of the Detroit Red Wings

The NHL trade deadline of Feb. 26 is fast approaching, and more rumors are circulating of the Detroit Red Wings selling off goaltender Petr Mrazek and defenseman Mike Green.

Current rumors have the Red Wings in a definite selling position, and quite a few teams this year are in dire need of a seasoned goaltender. Teams may be looking to seize the opportunity to recruit Mrazek, who has been off the protected list since last summer. He was rumored to be a prospect for the Vegas Golden Knights, though he was not selected in the last expansion draft. That may change this time around as Mrazek remains a good defensive pick.

Mrazek is in a bit of a tight spot right now with the trade deadline just three weeks ahead, though he has not expressed much worry over speculations. "No, I don't really care about that. What's going to happen is going to happen. It's nothing I can control. It's another three or four weeks before that, and whatever happens, happens," Mrazek said at the pre-game interviews before their match against Carolina.

Mrazek has long been mentioned in trade rumors in recent years, though now, it seems hockey fans may see him finally traded off after much speculation. If Mrazek does not receive a pick or offer this time around, Mrazek will become an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, Green is getting a lot of attention this season as rumors float around of him being up for selection by multiple teams. Green has shown high offensive value on the ice, despite his being a defenseman. He displayed this versatility well during his last All-Star game. Green is a strong defensive pick, with offensive capabilities, making him an asset to teams in need of bolstered defense and offensive support.

Green has recently been in rumors linked to Washington, Tampa, and the New York Islanders. It is no longer a question of "if" he will be traded, but a matter of "when" and "to whom."