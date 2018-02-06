NHL Trade Rumors 2018: Arizona Coyotes Shopping Max Domi?

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Max Domi (left) and Taylor Hall (right) of Canada celebrate with their gold medals during the victory ceremony after the final game.

With just a few weeks left before the National Hockey League trade deadline arrives, the Arizona Coyotes franchise is rumored to be actively shopping their left wing man, Max Domi, around.

According to the New York Post, league sources confirmed that the Arizona Coyotes have placed Domi on the trading block.

Domi, who was the 12th overall in the 2013 draft, was picked by the Arizona Coyotes. His rookie season in 2015 was nothing but promising after bagging 18 goals out of 81 games. This probably had the Coyotes believe that they were bound to see the making of a great hockey player. However, Domi's stats in the following years might have proved them wrong.

Come the 2016-17 season, Domi was only able to score nine goals out of 59 games. The drought seemed to have caught on until the current season as the 22-year-old player has only raked in three goals out of 52 games.

With this records, the New York Post reported that the Arizona Coyotes "have made it known" that Domi was now on the trading block.

Domi's performance has also seen a decline in his points. In his rookie year, which was obviously his best season yet in his professional career, he bagged 52 points. However, the figures had dramatically decreased in the following seasons, with 38 and so far 22 points, respectively.

The Arizona Coyotes is one of the rebuilding teams in the NHL right now, so, to hear them playing some moves in the trading block ahead of the deadline is quite expected. However, reports comment that the team has shown more aggressive strategies this season compared to how they acted in the past.

Puck Prose said the team could have realized they would not be seeing some positive changes even after their major decisions during the offseason. It can be recalled the Coyotes had just traded Anthony Duclair to the Chicago Blackhawks last Jan. 10, so the news that Domi was now up next on the trading block just shows how the Coyotes are being aggressive in this trade deadline.

The NHL trade deadline is on Feb. 26.