NHL Trade Rumors 2018: Mike Hoffman or Derick Brassard to the St. Louis Blues?

With a few days left before the National Hockey League's trade deadline, two players are the favorite rumored additions to the St. Louis Blues: Mike Hoffman and Derick Brassard.

Both athletes are currently playing for the Ottawa Senators with Hoffman as a left wing shooter and Brassard as center.

Hoffman and Brassard have been playing well in the current NHL season, recording ample scores in the games they played this year -- something that is very much needed by the St. Louis Blues if they want to boost their chances in securing a spot in the playoffs.

With 34 wins and 23 losses, the St. Louis Blues are currently seeded as the sixth team in NHL's Western Conference and 12th in the overall league.

While the team has several reliable players such as Brayden Schenn (24 goals, 31 assists) and Vladimir Tarasenko (24 goals, 29 assists), there are many who comment that it obviously needs a scoring forward to support its main guys.

One of NHL.com reporter Lou Korac's sources said the Blues have been in active negotiations with the Ottawa Senators with forwards Hoffman and Brassard as the subjects. However, if the Blues and the Senators were to seal an agreement, it would likely include just one of the said players.

Hoffman has played 58 games and scored 16 goals and 23 assists while Brassard has contributed 17 goals and 18 assists out of 56 games. With these numbers, it is no wonder why the Blues front office has its eyes on the players.

Meanwhile, Korac also reported that if the Blues were to make a trade deal, they were likely to send off Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund who have had an underwhelming season. Sobotka only made nine goals and 15 assists out of 60 games while Berglund had eight goals and six assists.

Robby Fabbri was also reportedly mentioned during the Blues and Senators talks but the latter wanted to evaluate his medical condition first, considering that he has been to two severe injuries. Fabbri was unable to join the NHL season 2017-18 after sustaining an ACL injury that prompted the athlete to undergo his second knee surgery.

The NHL trade deadline is on Feb. 26.