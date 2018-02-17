Reuters/Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh checks Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique into the boards.

Things are getting pretty interesting for the New York Rangers in the days leading up to the trade deadline later this month.

The New York Post's Larry Brooks has reported that the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning have expressed interest in acquiring Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh. However, neither club has made a compelling offer.

"The Post has learned that neither team has yet stepped up with an offer the Blueshirts could legitimately consider in return for their captain, whose potential addition could ultimately tip the balance between the Lightning and Bruins. We're told that management feels no urgency to deal McDonagh by the Feb. 26 deadline and could revisit the possibility of a deal at the June draft, when the pool of suitors would naturally increase," Brooks said in his report.

A player of McDonagh's caliber is expected to command a fairly substantial return in a trade, and he is an absolute steal with his cap hit of $4.7 million. The top defenseman has recorded 26 points (two goals and 24 assists) in 49 games with the Rangers this season

According to the Edmonton Journal's Jim Matheson, the Rangers are reportedly asking the Bruins for up-and-coming left wing Jake DeBrusk in any deal for McDonagh.

McDonagh would be a great addition for the Bruins, but they will have to decide if acquiring him is worth parting ways with DeBrusk because the 21-year-old forward has been impressive so far in his rookie season in the National Hockey League (NHL). DeBrusk has 29 points (11 goals and 18 assists) in 51 games with the Bruins this season.

Meanwhile, adding McDonagh should put the Lightning over the top, with USA Today's Jimmy Hascup noting that it would be "unfair for the rest of the league."

The team is currently sitting at the top of the standings with a 39-16 record.