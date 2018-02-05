NHL Trade Rumors: Maple Leafs Forward Josh Levio Demands Trade

Reuters/John E. Sokolowski - USA Today Sports Josh Leivo has not seen the rink since Dec. 31, and the patience of the 24-year old has ran out.

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching, and several teams are already making inquiries on players. This is the time of the season where players also get a chance to voice out their want of new scenery, and Maple Leafs player Josh Leivo is reportedly one of them.

As the competition in the NHL intensifies, so too does the internal relationships between team and players. In many cases, players want to be traded if there is a miscommunication between the organization toward the demands of the players.

Other times, players want a change of scenery due to personal motives such as winning championships. As for Leivo's case, the Maple Leafs player reportedly wants to be traded due to the lack of playing time.

Leivo has played a meager 12 games this season despite the forward's known capability to play more meaningful minutes, something that has prevented him to be demoted to the AHL.

Leivo, who signed a one-year $925,000 contract with the Leafs, could have avoided this had he not agreed to a contract extension, especially since the Leafs barely played him last season.

One of the forefront runners in snagging the 24-year-old is the Edmonton Oilers, who are in need of a forward due to the lack of depth on their roster. The Oilers also have enough cap space to absorb the cheap contract of Leivo. In return, the Leafs may get a conditional third rounder.

The 24-year-old still has a lot of potential left, and a new team may benefit by utilizing the forward more effectively than being in the press box all night long. Leivo last played for the Maples on Dec. 31, and he has been inactive 14 games into the new year.

It remains to be seen what Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello would do. Leivo's stock might have taken a significant hit due to the lack of playing time, but Lamoriello may still snag a good pick in return for someone they do not often use.

Fans should expect the Leafs to engage discussions to trade the disgruntled forward before Feb. 26.