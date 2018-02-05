NHL Trade Rumors: New York Islanders Won't Trade John Tavares

Reuters/USA Today The New York Islanders are not looking to trade John Travares.

The New York Islanders most likely won't let go of their captain, John Tavares. Meanwhile, the team could be looking for a replacement for Calvin de Haan while he's out on an injury.

For this National Hockey League (NHL) trade season, speculations say that the New York Islanders are not trading off Tavares, TSN reported, which was also strongly expressed by their general manager, Garth Snow.

The Islanders aren't doing so well this season, and it's better if they keep Tavares on the team, Puckprose reported. Tavares heightens the chances of the New York Islanders chances in competing for the Stanley Cup, and trading him before the deadline might not do well for their team.

If the Islanders choose to trade Tavares just for a while, it might garner an outcome that still won't be favorable to them. A trade might break off the goodwill that the New York Islanders has built with Travares, and he might not consider the team as an option when he becomes a free agent this July.

As long as the New York Islanders have Tavares, they have the potential to compete in the finals.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders still have to deal with the loss of Calvin de Haan this season.

De Haan is currently out for the season due to a shoulder injury that may or may not require surgery. Although there is no exact date when he will be out, de Haan will most likely return after the playoffs.

Eyes on Isles reports that Mike Green of the Detroit Red Wings could be the perfect replacement. The New York Islanders need to work on their defensive play, and Green is currently one of the strongest defensive players on the NHL.

Aside from that, Green's long-standing experience of playing professional hockey could help motivate the team and influence them into winning more games.