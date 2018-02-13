NHL Trade Rumors: Ottawa Senators' Asking Price for Center Derick Brassard Now Known

More than a few analysts hint asking price for Brassard may be a bit high

Wikimedia Commons/Michael Miller Derick Brassard with the Ottawa Senators

The trade deadline is now just less than two weeks away, which means NHL teams looking to either buy or sell have to start making their moves soon.

In the lead-up to what could potentially be an eventful trade deadline, the Ottawa Senators have reportedly made their asking price known with regards to one of their coveted current players.

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the Senators have now set a price for what they want back in a deal involving center Derick Brassard.

To be more specific, the Senators are reportedly looking to receive a first round pick, a top prospect and a third piece in exchange for Brassard.

Not long after that report from LeBrun went up online, many fans and analysts remarked that the Senators' asking price for Brassard seemed to be on the high side.

As Sporting News noted, however, the trade package the Senators would like to receive in exchange for Brassard is in line with what other teams are looking for in return for their own notable players who could be moved ahead of the deadline.

The question now is whether any team in the NHL will actually meet that aforementioned asking price and bring Brassard onboard or if the Senators will lower that in order to attract more suitors.

Though the Senators may be open to trading Brassard, they do not necessarily need to make that move just yet. Should the team fail to find an offer to its liking, it is possible that they may just decide to hang on to Brassard past the Feb. 26 trade deadline and perhaps wait for another time to make a deal.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Senators as well as Brassard.

The time for the Senators to make a decision related to Brassard this season is here, and hockey fans are waiting to see what they will do.