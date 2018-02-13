NHL Trade Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins Expected to Make Big Moves Before Trade Deadline

REUTERS/Chris Wattie Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby pauses during a break in play against the Ottawa Senators, during the first period of the NHL's Eastern Conference quarterfinal hockey game in Ottawa, April 11, 2007. The young Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team said things could only get better in the rest of their Stanley Cup playoffs after Wednesday's 6-3 defeat by the Ottawa Senators.

The National Hockey League (NHL) will be closing its doors on all trade opportunities on Feb. 26, Monday, which means that teams are most likely scrambling to make last-minute key acquisitions to bolster their teams' chances for either winning the title, or simply improving their roster. The Pittsburgh Penguins, in particular, will be gearing focusing all their efforts on filling in the gap of their center depth, which has been arguably the weakest point of their game thus far.

For weeks now, rumors have been rampant about the Penguins possibly acquiring the talents of Matt Cullen — who was a Penguin once upon a time. This acquisition, should it push through, will be a big step toward the right direction in taking better control of the central depth game of the Penguins, especially given Cullen's veteran knowledge and skill.

Upon close inspection of the team's roster, there is no reason for any hockey fan to believe that the Penguins should slow down. At this point, their players are performing well and are at the top of their game.

However, Cullen is not the only hot prospect for the Penguins. Sports analysts have played with the idea of Jason Mackey, Bob McKenzie, Michael Russo, and Elliotte Friedman possibly rejoining the team. Whatever the case may be, it is agreed upon by sports fans and analysts that Pittsburgh is all set to do whatever it takes to secure the Stanley Cup this year.

Furthermore, the Penguins could also have their eyes set on Tomas Plekanec, who is currently playing for the Montreal Canadiens. Although this topic has been discussed substantially in the past few months, very little news has come forth that may indicate that negotiations are under way. At this point, those outside of the Penguin's management team can only speculate as to what may transpire as the trade deadline of the NHL closes in.