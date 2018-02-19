NHL Trade Rumors: Senators Could Still Erik Karlsson Ahead Of Trade Dealine

REUTERS/Blair Gable Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Milan Michalek during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Ottawa February 12, 2013.

Even as the Feb. 26 trade deadline looms, the Ottawa Senators are still adamant that defenseman and Captain Erik Karlsson is unavailable. However, a new report suggests that the reality of the Swedish player being traded is even more likely than previously believed.

According to Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypreos, a possible Karlsson trade could materialize after all. In fact, fans should not be surprised if Erik Karlson's traded within the next nine days.

"I keep getting told the same thing and that is don't be surprised if Erik Karlsson's traded within the next nine days," Kypreos said. "We know where the Ottawa Senators stand. They want to get the message out that he's unavailable, but as one general manager told me, 'If you're not prepared to make him the highest paid player, and there is a belief that he could get there, then why would you not explore the maximum value on his return?'"

Kypreos added the maximum return would come now because Karlsson would still be under team control through next season. This will give a contending team two opportunities to attempt to win a Stanley Cup before having to re-sign him.

The 2008 first round draft pick has served as the Senator's captain since 2014. He also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2012 and 2015 and came in second in the voting each of the past two years.

Karlsson has averaged just over 26 minutes per game this season with five goals and 35 assists under his belt. The 27-year old also has 60 more points than any other defenseman since 2013 has put up 40 points in 52 games with the Senators this season.

Karlsson's is currently touted as the NHL's best defenseman and there are currently talks suggesting that he should be the league's highest-paid player. While he is expected to exceed the $9 million annual cap it will still have a long way to go to beat Connor McDavid and his $12.5 million annual cap.

While the Senators' stance that Karlsson is unavailable, the expanding talent and a slowly increasing salary cap in the league suggest otherwise.