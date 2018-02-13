NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs in the Running to Acquire Rick Nash

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA Today Sports Dec 15, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save in front of New York Rangers left wing Rick Nash (61) during the second period at Madison Square Garden.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a position to make some noise this season, and in preparation for the stretch run, the franchise is looking to add a player who can increase their chances of going all the way this year.

The player they may add could even be a current member of the New York Rangers, left wing Rick Nash.

Nash is one of the most sought-after players during this current trading season, and the Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in acquiring him.

The potentially good news here for the Maple Leafs and their fans is that Nash is reportedly open to joining the team as well.

According to a recent report from TSN's Frank Seravalli, Nash was asked to submit a list of teams he would approve a trade to not too long ago, and included in that list are 12 teams. The Maple Leafs reportedly made the cut, and they are now one step closer to possibly landing Nash.

Dave Stevenson of Puck Prose noted that Nash could fit in well with the Maple Leafs, thanks to his ability to impact the game in different ways. He also pointed out that adding Nash could put the Maple Leafs in a good position to match up well with anyone they may have to face either in the regular season or during the postseason.

At this point though, it is still far from guaranteed that Nash will indeed join the Maple Leafs.

After all, there are still 11 other teams on his list, and as Seravalli noted in his report, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are believed to be the front-runners to land Nash.

Fans will find out soon exactly how this situation involving Nash will pan out, as the trade deadline is less than two weeks away.

More news about the latest NHL trade rumors should be made available soon.