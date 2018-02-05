NHL Trade Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Wants to Keep Erik Gudbranson

Wikimedia Commons/Michael Miller Featured in the image is NHL player Erik Gudbranson during his time with the Florida Panthers

The Vancouver Canucks aims to keep Erik Gudbranson on their team.

This National Hockey League trade season, the Vancouver Canucks will attempt to solidify Gudbranson on their team before the coming deadline this February. This is according to the Canucks' general manager, Jim Benning.

Benning told Sportsnet how Gudbranson was a valuable member of their team this season.

"He's a physical, stay-at-home defenseman who helps us. We have other defensemen who are more puck-moving guys, but we don't have anyone else with Gudbranson's style of play," Benning explained. The general manager also said that Gudbranson was already a good asset for the Canucks before his injuries got in the way.

"As long as a player can play in today's game, you're always going to need a defenseman who can play physical, especially in our division," Benning continued, noting that Gudbranson's kind of play deserves to be on the top six.

Gudbanson missed a couple of games due to back spasms. However, Benning admits that his value increased when their player — Derek Dorsett — was forced into retirement. This puts the Canucks at risk of having a weak defensive play, which was highlighted when the Los Angeles King's Trevor Lewis cross-checked their own Brock Boeser.

While Benning is expecting new players to come in next year, such as top prospect Elias Pettersson, they want to make sure their rookies come in without getting bullied by some of the league's toughest players.

"We want our young players to be able to play and develop without worrying about getting picked on. We need to have guys on our team who will stand up for them," said Benning.

However, there's still a possibility that signing Gudbanson with the Vancouver Canucks will go south. If this happens, Benning will have to make the decision to trade Gudbanson before they lose him as an unrestricted free agent this July.