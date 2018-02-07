NHL Trade Rumors: Will the Vancouver Canucks Trade Defenseman Ben Hutton?

Reuters/Dominique Belanger-Gagne Will the Vancouver Canucks trade Ben Hutton?

Teams are calling up the Vancouver Canucks for a trade for their defenseman Ben Hutton.

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to be one of the top-selling teams in this National Hockey League's (NHL) trade season, and their hottest player wanted by other teams is defenseman Hutton.

Rick Dhaliwal of News 1130 shared on Twitter that many are poaching for Hutton, but the Vancouver Canucks are not interested in trading their defenseman.

"Hearing the Canucks are getting a healthy amount of calls on Ben Hutton for a trade. Vancouver not shopping him but they are certainly listening," the post reads.

According to Puck Prose, the Vancouver Canucks are looking into their future rather than the present by being a selling team this trade season. However, they might not be sure about giving up Hutton for a trade.

Hutton, 24, has only reached an average of 20 minutes per game once since he started playing hockey in 2016. But he has a fairly impressive average of 19:30 ice time per game in all three of the NHL seasons he participated in.

For the current season, Hutton acquired six assists while he earned 44 points from his first two seasons in the NHL. In terms of defense, he only averages to 15:12 per game, which puts him on the fifth rank in the Vancouver Canucks.

Although Hutton's stats in the NHL are questionable to be exclusive from a trade by the Vancouver Canucks, the team relies on his possession numbers which help them a lot in their cause.

Hutton will be under contract with a $2.8 million cap with the Canucks until next season, but he becomes a free agent after the 2018–2019 season. This allows the Vancouver Canucks to think about the pros and cons of trading Hutton, and if he will continue to be a significant part of the team's future.