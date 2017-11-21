'Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom' News: The Light May Yet Return Trailer Released

Facebook/ninokunigame Promotional image for "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom"

With only two months to go before the highly-anticipated release of "Nin No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom," Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for role-playing game. While the trailer itself showcases the title's gameplay, one cannot ignore just how picturesque the game is, such is to be expected from the critical acclaimed series.

Dubbed "The Light May Yet Return," the trailer was unveiled during the Golden Joystick Awards and gives fans a glimpse at the title's several aspects of gameplay including a quick look at its kingdom-building feature. The trailer also teases the exquisite anime-like cel-shaded visuals and cutscenes that fans will be able enjoy when the game is finally released.

"Nin No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" will be set hundreds of years after the events of "Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch" and features the cat and mouse tribes, two warring factors in the town of Ding Dong Dell. During the course of the game, the mouse tribe performed a coup d'état, taking control of the kingdom.

It is now up to Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum, a boy king of the cat tribe to reclaim his kingdom. Joining him will be Roland, a visitor from another world, and Tani, the daughter of the boss of air pirates.

The trailer doesn't give much in terms of details other than the year "2018." This certainly gives a feeling of unease especially with rumors saying that the release date for "Nin No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" will once again be pushed back.

Earlier this month, some players who pre-ordered the game at Best Buy reportedly received emails saying that the game's release date has been moved to March 9. The game was already slated for a 2017 release prior to Bandai Namco pushing it to January 2018 instead.

Dualshockers revealed that they did reach out to Bandai Namco regarding the game's release date. The company responded that the Jan. 19th, 2018 release date remains unchanged which means fans can rest easy, at least for now.