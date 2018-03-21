'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: City of Broadleaf Stars in New Trailer

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS Protagonist Evan explores the city of Broadleaf

"Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will feature a variety of interesting locales that players will be able to explore.

One of those locations will be the city of Broadleaf.

A new trailer for the game shows off Broadleaf, and right away, viewers may be struck by the look and feel of the city.

The overall look of the city appears quite industrialized with some steampunk elements mixed in. It's also not just some completely nature-deprived location as there are still trees all over the place and a gorgeous view of the sky can be enjoyed from one of the taller structures.

Broadleaf appears to be divided into levels and homes line the pathways.

An earlier report from Gematsu contains some additional details about Broadleaf.

Apparently, Broadleaf began as a small locale, but thanks to the efforts of an individual known as President Musaka, the city grew and is now recognized as a corporate powerhouse.

The city is also home to the Intelligence Big Tree, an office building-slash-tower that acts as the hub of operations for Broadleaf.

As mentioned earlier, Broadleaf would not be where it is now were it not for President Musaka, and while he can be credited with developing the city, there are residents who are not happy with the way he leads.

Musaka is driven only by his ambition, and he does not let morals get in the way of what he wants to do, which is why he deems it okay for people to be forced to work on his Magical Fusion Reactor.

Another important character present in Broadleaf is the Kingmaker Balmodine. Balmodine is not exactly focused on serving as a good Kingmaker and is a bit self-centered. Balmodine also appears to have close ties to President Musaka.

Soon enough, players will be able to meet Balmodine, President Musaka and travel to Broadleaf as "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is set to be released on March 23.