'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Combat Shown Off in New Gameplay Trailer

Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco One of the many settings included in 'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom'

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will attempt to win fans over with its charm and story, though this role-playing game is expected to offer more than just those.

Along with the gorgeous visuals and engaging storylines, the upcoming game is also looking to captivate players with what developers have described as a "real-time battle system."

For those gamers who have yet to see the distinct kind of combat this title has to offer, they can check out the recently released trailer embedded below.

Right away, viewers may notice that battles can get pretty chaotic inside the game. There are a number of characters that appear onscreen and joining them are several enemies. It also looks as though players will be given plenty of freedom to move around the fields of combat, so they can take different approaches in each battle.

Players will also be able to execute different kinds of attacks during battle.

If they can get within close range, they can unleash melee attacks using the weapons they have equipped. If players prefer to fight from a distance, they can seek out long-range weapons or just cast damaging spells.

Interestingly enough, it also seems that players will be able to pick up items during a battle. Fallen enemies may drop pieces of loot and players can go and collect them.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will feature "hundreds of creatures" that players will be able to encounter over the course of going through the game. These creatures come in all shapes and sizes, and some of them may even be encountered during quests.

The game will also take players to "dozens of locations," with each one featuring distinct elements that serve to help it stand out from the others available.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is set to be released for the PC and PS on March 23.