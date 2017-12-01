'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Everything To Know

Facebook/ninokunigame Promotional picture for "Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom."

Developed by Level-5, "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" is one of the most highly anticipated game titles in the community. Considering how the first installment received critical acclaim, fans are interested to know about what they can expect for the upcoming sequel. Here is everything to know about "Ni No Kuni 2."

The Games Inbox over at Metro recently mentioned "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom." And fortunately for the fans, it seems to be good news as there is no indication that the developers are delaying the release of the highly anticipated game title. However, considering that it has been a while since anyone has heard from Level-5, some fans understandably began to worry. Level-5 has yet to announce any delay, and as such, fans can expect the game title to be released in 2018 as planned.

"Ni No Kuni 2" will offer in three variants once it has been released. First, the Prince's Edition includes a full copy of the game, documentary of the making in blu-ray, exclusive steelbook case, and a season pass. Meanwhile, the King's Edition adds a Joe Hisashi Soundtrack on vinyl, 148-paged artbook, and the Evolution of the King diorama statue. Finally, the Limited Edition will offer the combined features of the Prince and King Edition while simultaneously adding new packaging, chibi mechanical rotating diorama, visual arts book, a plushy, music CD, in-game weapon DLC, and a 3D papercraft kit and display case.

Details about the benefits of the season pass have yet to be revealed. In the meantime, Level-5 has already released a trailer for "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom." It features the story of King Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum, who became the victim of a coup. Players are tasked to help him reclaim the kingdom.

"Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is set to be released on Jan. 19 for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.