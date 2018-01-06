'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Gameplay Video Previews Skirmish Mode

Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco 'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' is due out for the PC and PS4 on March 23

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is looking to offer the same type of enchanting experience that its predecessor provided to players, and along with that, this upcoming game is also set to introduce some new features.

One of those new features is a mode that players will experience when they are in the game's overworld, and it is known as Skirmish mode.

A recently posted gameplay video offered a pretty good look at Skirmish mode. Right away, viewers may notice that it is an element that differs quite significantly from other features that have been included in the series.

In Skirmish mode, players will take control of the protagonist, Evan, who commands units of soldiers. Enemies have also been grouped into units.

Battles in Skirmish mode are army vs. army affairs, and they resemble RTS (real-time strategy) matches.

The characters onscreen for "Ni no Kuni II's" Skirmish mode have been "chibified" and players will control how they advance through the battlefield. They do not even need to command their soldiers to attack since they will just do so once they are close enough to the enemies.

There are three types of units included in Skirmish mode, and they adhere to a rock-papers-scissors-style system. It looks like there are melee units, archer units and possibly magic-user units. Melee units have an advantage over archers, archers have the upper hand on magic-users and the magic-users have the edge over melee units.

Players may also be able to call in special attacks.

It also sounds like there may be some storyline-related reasons for why Skirmish mode battles are taking place in the game. In the gameplay video above, it was mentioned that the goal for that battle was to clear out land for Evan's new kingdom.

Speaking of kingdoms, Evan will be able to build one of his own inside the game, and the brief gameplay video embedded below provides a glimpse of that new addition.

Fans will be able to try out Skirmish mode, kingdom building and the other features of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" as soon as it is released on March 23.