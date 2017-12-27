'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Kingdom Building Feature Previewed in New Trailer

Kingdom building will involve recruiting the right citizens and asking them to take on the right roles

'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' is due out on March 23

In "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," players will follow King Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum as he attempts to reclaim the kingdom that has been taken away from him.

Evan will go on a long journey and be faced with many challenges as he attempts to win back his kingdom. Along the way, he and his friends will have to take on powerful enemies who wish to prevent him from gaining back what is rightfully his.

Players should know though that the upcoming game's challenges are not limited to ones that can only be encountered in battle.

Because Evan wants to become the rightful king again, he will need to properly build up his kingdom. That is easier said than done.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom's" Kingdom Building feature was previewed in the trailer below, and as viewers can see, this is an essential and complex part of the game.

The feature was not detailed at length, but in the brief snippet of it that was shown, it was revealed that Evan will have to converse with the citizens of the kingdom over the course of the building process.

As an earlier report from Siliconera noted, it is essential that players assign the right citizens to the right roles in their kingdom, as that is the key to better growth.

Players will also have to build the facilities for their kingdoms.

This is all not just busy work as well, as the benefits players can reap from properly building up their kingdoms can help them out once they move on to battling powerful enemies and bosses.

Fans should be able to learn more about "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom's" different features sometime soon, and the role-playing game itself is already set to be released for the PC and PlayStation 4 on March 23.