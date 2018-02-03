Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco 'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' will be released on March 23

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" aims to provide players with a multitude of gameplay experiences.

A new video released just recently by the game's developers has provided early looks at the varied gameplay systems that players will soon be able to try out for themselves.

For instance, fans can check out the different types of combat systems in the trailer.

There is the standard combat system that has the player-led characters wielding their weapons, moving around the battlefield and engaging all kinds of enemies.

Boss battles will also be featured in this upcoming game. These appear to be quite similar to standard fights, though they do appear to be more epic in scale. The characters in the trailer are shown facing off against a large, lizard-like creature, and this particular fight looks like it can be fun.

Developers also showed off the game's Skirmish mode in the trailer.

Skirmish mode also involves players squaring off against enemies but they work differently from the standard battles. Battles in Skirmish mode resemble the fights that take place inside RTS games.

An earlier gameplay video shared by the developers went deeper into how Skirmish mode would work inside "Ni no Kuni II." Skirmish mode battles pit one army against another, and players will take control of Evan as he leads his soldiers and attempts to claim victory.

One other mode players will be able to try out inside the game is the one that involves Kingdom Building.

Players will have to choose which structures they build inside their kingdom, and they also have to decide which characters will be assigned to specific establishments. Players can even scout individuals first to see just how well they may handle being assigned to a certain building/task.

Fans will be able to experience all that "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" has to offer when it is released on March 23.