Players will be able to create their own kingdom using the game's Kingdom Building mode

Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco 'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' is set to be released on March 23

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will present players with gameplay experiences that extend beyond just battling enemies and going through dungeons.

One of the more important tasks players will need to accomplish in the game is to build up their own kingdom, and a specific mode was even included to help them with this.

The mode, simply known as Kingdom Building, allows players to create the kingdom they want. But that, of course, is easier said than done.

New details about Kingdom Building mode can be seen on the game's official Japanese website, and the folks at Gematsu have provided translations of the relevant revelations.

Because it is Kingdom Building, players will be able to construct their own castle. But that is not all. Players are also going to be tasked with setting up different facilities that will help their kingdom thrive.

The facilities that players can build inside "Ni no Kuni II" include the essentials such as farms, and variety shops. Players will also be able to create weapon workshops and labs devoted to magic research, and these facilities may be able to help make battles easier later on.

In order to construct the aforementioned facilities, players will need to spend the currency known as Kingdom Gold.

Following the construction of facilities, players will have to assign people to manage those. It is crucial that players take time to match the right individuals with the facilities that enable them to make the most out of their talents.

By making sure that the individuals are assigned to the right facilities, the kingdom can function better and development can take place faster as well.

After a while, players should notice their efforts paying off, with the kingdom itself growing more impressive and complete.

For a quick preview of the Kingdom Building feature, fans can check out the video embedded below.

Players will be able to start creating their own kingdoms as soon as "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is officially released on March 23.