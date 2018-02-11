'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Main Game Will Take Around 40 Hours to Finish

Players will need to put in more time if they are going to tackle all of the game's offerings

Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco 'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' will be released on March 23

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will attempt to charm and captivate gamers all over the world when it is released next month. And apparently, those who will play this game can expect to have reasons to stay within its world for quite some time.

The folks at WCCF Tech were recently able to talk to Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino, and important details have emerged from that conversation.

Among the different questions posed to Hino was one asking about how long the game would take to finish.

According to Hino, a standard playthrough should take around 40 hours to finish. That is a solid expected game length for a role-playing game, and it hints that players will be carrying out a lot of tasks while they are following protagonist Evan and his friends.

Now, for those capable of putting in more than 40 hours into "Ni no Kuni II," the good news for them is that they will still have content to go through beyond the main storyline.

If players decide to truly immerse themselves inside the game and explore and experience everything it has to offer, their playtimes should exceed that estimated 40-hour mark.

Once players are finished with the main storyline or they just want to break from it, they can check out other modes, including the one that tasks them with establishing their own kingdom.

Kingdom Mode is previewed in the trailer below, and as viewers will see, there are plenty of things to do in this mode.

Building and maintaining a kingdom is not easy, and players will need to invest their time into the aforementioned mode if they want to master it.

Fans will be able to experience Kingdom mode and all the other features included in "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" as soon as it is officially released on March 23.