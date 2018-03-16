'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: More Details About the Upcoming Game's Boss Battles Revealed

Players will face off against enemies known as Kingmakers over the course of their journeys

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS 'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' will be released on March 23

No role-playing game would be complete without boss battles, and those will indeed be present inside "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."

The upcoming game is expected to feature a wide variety of bosses, including enemies known as Kingmakers.

A new report from DualShockers contains more information regarding the Kingmakers and why they must be defeated.

Previously, the Kingmakers were known as guardian gods, but something has happened and it has led to them changing and becoming uncontrollable.

The issue lies not in just the Kingmakers proving impossible to control but also in their newfound motivation to cause destruction wherever they are. Countries are now suffering from the effects of the rampaging Kingmakers, and it is up to protagonist Evan and his friends to stop them.

For Evan, defeating the Kingmakers can also help legitimize him in the eyes of many people as the rightful ruler.

Developers have previously revealed some of the Kingmakers who will be featured inside "Ni no Kuni II."

Earlier reports from Gematsu detail some of the Kingmakers players will encounter, including Lofty, the Kingmaker of Evan's kingdom, and Longfang. Longfang is Goldpaw's designated Kingmaker and this being is both wise and powerful.

Balmodine is the Kingmaker of Broadleaf, and he is one who has a tendency to care more about himself than in fulfilling the duties attached to his role.

Players should also run into Thalassea's Kingmaker who is named Brineskimmer. Brineskimmer is a being who utilizes water and ice attacks, and battling him can prove to be a challenge.

The good news for players is that developers will help them out a bit by highlighting the Kingmakers' weak points. If players are able to hit those weak points consistently, they should then be able to survive.

More news about "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out on March 23.