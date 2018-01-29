'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: New Country Broadleaf, Kingdom Creation Mode Detailed

(Photo: PlayStation) An image from "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."

Level-5 has revealed a truckload of new details about "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" including the exciting kingdom creation mode.

As the name of the mode suggests, players will be able to build their own kingdom within the game. There are three steps to follow to successfully do so with the developer noting that putting up the castle is just half the battle:

By bringing new talented individuals and technology into the kingdom established by Evan, you can gain various benefits that will be useful on your adventure and in battle. By assigning the right people to the right places, you can develop your kingdom with greater efficiency. In order to develop the kingdom you build, you will manage not only the castle, but also various facilities and talented individuals outside the castle, and commit to the kingdom's development. You can move forward on your journey with a greater advantage by developing the kingdom, so be sure to build a kingdom all your own.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" players can put up construct facilities such as weapon workshops, farms and magic research labs using Kingdom Gold (KG). They can also build shopping facilities such as restaurants and variety shops. The second step is to assign individuals with the appropriate fields and backgrounds to these facilities.

Talented individuals have parameters called "Development Power," which includes "Military," "Technology," "Spirit," and "Magic," as well as fields of expertise. Scout a lot of talented individuals and place them in the facilities that suit them best.

With all that dealt with, "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" players should be able to begin their research at the facilities in which they can acquire new magic and craft new weapons.

Through the construction of facilities, repeated research, and the development of the country, the townscape will gradually change. Developing the kingdom will become more and more advantageous to your adventure.

Level-5 also detailed a feature called Leafbook, which is basically the Facebook of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" in which players can post photos. There could be "valuable information" there too so gamers are advised to check it every now and then.

Another feature in "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is the Higgledie, a spirit of hearts that can only be seen by those with pure hearts. The "Higgledie Almanac" allows players access to profiles of all the unique Higgledies that can be collected.

Last but not least, the studio also detailed Broadleaf, a corporate giant country that players will be able to explore in "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."

Originally, it was a small country with dense forests, but with the innovative inventions of President Musaka, it developed into a rare science power in the world of Ni no Kuni. There is a sky-high company office building tower known as the "Intelligence Big Tree," where all of the country's functions are consolidated.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PC on March 23. Check out brand-new screenshots here.