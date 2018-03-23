'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Trailer Highlights Fundamentals of Kingdom Mode

Players will be tasked with building their own kingdom, which will be known as Evermore

Twitter/BandaiNamcoUK A lot of work goes into building a kingdom inside 'Ni No Kuni II'

Building a new kingdom will be an essential part of the "Ni No Kuni II" experience.

Developers have taken the time to flesh out this mode, and there are all kinds of in-game tasks associated with it.

For the folks curious about what Kingdom mode is all about, developers have provided a new trailer that highlights the fundamentals.

The first thing players need to know about this mode is that specific resources known as Kingsguilders are required if they want to start building structures and establishments.

There are different ways to obtain Kingsguilders.

As a recent article posted on the European PlayStation Blog by French PlayStation Blog manager Clara Hertzog details, Kingsguilders can be obtained from completing side quests provided by NPCs, and citizens of the kingdom will also start giving those once they have established their businesses.

Next up, the trailer shows that "Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom" players will have the option of spending those Kingsguilders to either build new facilities or upgrade already existing ones.

Players must pay attention to which facilities they build as these can impact other aspects of the game. Upgrading is important because doing so improves facilities and opens up more space for people to occupy.

Kingdom mode will also require players to get to know the citizens. Facilities need to be cared for by citizens, but players cannot afford to just randomly assign people. If players want to maximize a particular facility, they will need to find out which of their citizens is best suited to manage it.

Players will be able to recruit citizens for their kingdom as they continue to progress through the game.

Managing and maintaining a kingdom is not easy, but if players dedicate time to it, they may be able to create a version of Evermore that can be a shining example to the rest of the world.

More news about "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" should be made available soon.