'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Trailer Offers a Quick Look at the Town of Goldpaw

Facebook courtesy of Bandai Namco Goldpaw is just one of the different towns featured inside 'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom'

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will take players to a number of memorable locations, and among those will be the town of Goldpaw.

Fans who have been following the development of the game may have already seen a few screenshots of Goldpaw. But now, developers have provided a trailer that gives them a closer look at the town's different elements.

Goldpaw is a gorgeous town, one bathed in neon light that also features exquisite examples of architecture.

If visitors need to take a break and maybe grab something to eat, they can do that pretty easily, thanks to the little diner set up near the street.

Deeper into the town, players will find some ornately-designed structures, and it is also hard to miss the enormous statue located in the heart of Goldpaw.

As viewers may have already noticed, there are some items related to gambling prominently featured throughout Goldpaw. Those items are designed to let visitors know that this town is all about making wagers and taking chances.

According to RPG Site, Goldpaw is a town where everything is decided by the roll of the dice. The residents and many of the tourists who come to this town are here to gamble, and they do plenty of that.

Apparently, dice rolls are used to determine not just outcomes in the casinos, but major decisions related to the town as well. Even court cases hinge on how dice rolls turn out.

Goldpaw is a unique locale, and it is one that players will eventually reach in the upcoming game. It also seems like there is a chance that the player's stay here will not be a completely enjoyable one.

Fans will be able to visit the town of Goldpaw and many of the other locations included in "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" as soon as the game is officially released on March 23.