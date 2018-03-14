Some of the Trophies are linked to the game's Kingdom Building mode

Twitter courtesy of Bandai Namco UK Some Trophies are linked to 'Ni no Kuni II's' Kingdom Building mode

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will finally be released later this month, and players looking forward to it should know that they will be in for a great challenge if they want to claim this game's Platinum Trophy.

The game's Trophy list has now appeared online, and as seen in an article from PowerPyx.com, there are 51 different Trophies that will be made available.

Some of the Trophies are ones that players should be able to unlock just by going through the game as intended.

There are Trophies linked to completing different chapters of the story, and one of them is even a shiny Gold Trophy.

Players are also going to be rewarded for continuing their travels while utilizing different forms of transportation.

The players who take the time to carefully search every location in the game for treasure chests should also get the "Lord Treasurer" and "Royal Treasurer" Trophies for their troubles eventually.

It will also be beneficial to players to take a break from the main story and handle some of the available side quests in "Ni no Kuni II."

Additional Trophies are waiting for those who will slay enough monsters, craft enough pieces of equipment, cook enough dishes and recruit enough subjects.

As fans may have noticed, there are also Trophies associated with Evermore, which means the Platinum Trophy cannot be unlocked unless players excel at Kingdom Building mode.

Kingdom Building mode is one of the biggest additions included in "Ni no Kuni II," and it is something players will really need to pour time into if they want to master it.

A post on the European PlayStation blog from the French PlayStation blog manager, Clara Hertzog, provides players with some pointers to keep in mind if they want to become a great Kingdom Builder.

To be clear though, even if those tips are followed, Kingdom Building is still going to be a challenge, but it should prove to be a bit more manageable.

Fans will be able to start collecting Trophies as soon as "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is released on March 23.