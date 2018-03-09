'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: What Fans Need to Know About Kingdom Building Mode

Twitter courtesy of Bandai Namco UK A preview of 'Ni no Kuni II's' Kingdom Building mode

Kingdom Building mode is shaping up to be one of the more interesting components of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."

The mode offers something different from the battling and exploration experiences that are readily available in most role-playing games.

The name of the mode itself is pretty self-explanatory and encapsulates what players need to accomplish. What they do have to understand, however, is that building a kingdom is not easy.

In a new post on the European PlayStation Blog, French PlayStation Blog manager Clara Hertzog provided a few tips that should help players get started and progress smoothly through Kingdom Building mode.

The first thing players need to do is acquire Kingsguilders – the things they need to actually get their kingdom off the ground. Kingsguilders can be obtained from completing quests provided by non-player characters and they can also accumulate over time as the kingdom grows.

A kingdom would be nothing without any useful facilities, and Hertzog named some of the ones that players can build. These include the basics such as farms and mines. Because players need to fight, they can also construct workshops devoted to weapons and spells inside their kingdoms.

Some of the other facilities that can be built inside "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" are a bit more specialized.

According to a report from DualShockers, players can construct a Training Center, and this is something players can use to get their troops better prepared for battles. The establishment known as the Altar of Dispelling can be used to make previously cursed items usable and the Symphony Theater can serve as the game's de facto jukebox.

To make the kingdom as efficient as possible, players will also have to figure out which character should be assigned to which facility.

Also, players are advised to upgrade the facilities in their kingdom whenever they can to make sure they get only the best benefits.

Players will be able to start building their own kingdoms as soon as "Ni no Kuni II" is released on March 23.