Nick Carter Denies Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusation Against Him

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys poses at 30th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California April 17, 2013.

A former member of a girl band recently tagged Backstreet Boys artist Nick Carter as a rapist. However, Carter denied the accusation and said he was shocked and saddened by the false allegation.

News about the rape incident involving Carter surfaced earlier this month when Melissa Schuman said in a lengthy blog post that the Backstreet Boys star raped her when she was only 18. Schuman described Carter as "relentless" and would not take her "no's" for an answer.

In her post, Schuman recounted the time when Carter invited her to his apartment sometime in 2003 and performed oral sex on her without her permission. According to her, Carter got upset when she refused to reciprocate, so he threw her onto his bed and forced her to have sex with him.

After Schuman's blog post made the rounds online, Carter said in a statement that the accusation of the former Dream member against him wasn't true.

"Ms. Schuman had never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. This is the first time that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm," said Carter.

Carter also said that after the time Schuman claimed he had raped her, they even recorded a duet and performed together. He said that only goes to show that everything was fine between them and that he was "always respectful and supportive, both personally and professionally."

Schumer said that what prompted her to come forward two decades since the incident was a report she had read last month about a 20-year-old fan who claimed she had been raped by Carter sometime in 2006. She said she feels the obligation to inspire and encourage other victims like her to tell their story. "We are stronger in numbers," she said.