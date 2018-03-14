Nick Gordon Arrest News: Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY Bobbi Kristina Brown (R) and Nick Gordon attend the opening night of "The Houstons: On Our Own" in New York.

Nick Gordon has gotten himself into trouble with the law once again.

According to TMZ, Gordon was arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly struck his girlfriend, Laura Leal, on the right side of her face numerous times. In the arrest report, Gordon informed the police that Leal was the one who attacked first for no apparent cause. She also reportedly threw a bottle at him and ripped his shirt.

However, Leal has a different story of how the night went. After she had picked up Gordon from a bar, the report indicates, he supposedly hit her and pulled her hair. They had another verbal argument when they got home. Leal did not want to press charges against Gordon, but a police officer cuffed him anyway after seeing noticeable marks on Leal.

According to Us Weekly, Gordon was released on Sunday, March 11, after his $500 bond was paid. Gordon has had brushes with the law prior this incident, though. In June 2017, Leal also called the cops on Gordon, who was then arrested for domestic violence.

Gordon is perhaps most known for his association with Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. It can be recalled that the 22-year-old, who was Gordon's girlfriend at the time, died in July 2015 after she was put into an induced coma for six months. She was found lying face down in a bathtub in her home.

Bobbi Kristina was taken to different hospitals and specialists, but her condition was no longer curable. She died while in hospice care. Her autopsy revealed that she had marijuana, morphine, a cocaine-related substance, alcohol, and anxiety medication in her system. However, no conclusion was made as to the manner of her death.

After Gordon failed to attend a court hearing for a civil suit Bobbi Kristina's family filed against him, he was held legally accountable for her death. Still, he insists that he is innocent.