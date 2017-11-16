Nick Jonas' Mom Still Does His Laundry

Reuters/Neil Hall Featured in the image is singer Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas' mother apparently still does his laundry.

Singer Nick Jonas just revealed that amidst all the success and fame he has achieved, he still has to rely on his mother from time to time. Growing up, most people would rely on their mothers for almost everything from food to their homework and even their laundry, and it would appear that, from time to time, Nick Jonas would do the same.

However, Nick says that this only happens because his mother, Denis, wanted to do his laundry for him whenever he goes home to his family in Dallas and New Jersey.

When asked about what he does whenever he comes home to his family after being on the road for a long time, the 25-year-old singer answered with "laundry." "Laundry—I ask my mom to do my laundry," he says. "She does it every time with a big smile!" he added.

"Now that her four sons are out of the house and have their own lives, any chance she gets to be mom again I think it's a really nice thing for her," Nick went on to say.

If she does that everytime the Jonas brothers come home, then it looks like she had done just recently since most of the family had gathered to celebrate the recent engagement of Nick's brother, Joe, to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

It has been reported that about 30 members of the Jonas and Turner families had gathered at an Italian eatery in New York to celebrate the couple's engagement. Nick, for his part, is definitely happy for his older brother.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that Joe has finally found the love of his life in Sophie Turner. "That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing," he says.

Nick is currently promoting his new single "Home" for the animated film "Ferdinand."