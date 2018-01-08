Nicki Minaj and Nas Call It Quits After Seven-Month Relationship

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Seen in the photo is "Anaconda" singer Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj and Nas are no longer dating.

According to sources close to the situation, the couple decided to break up just a few weeks ago. Minaj and Nas have been together since June 2017 but the relationship ran out of steam due to their busy schedules. The fact that they live in different cities largely contributed to the split and contrary to rumors, the insiders said Minaj is not pregnant.

Both rappers will reportedly focus more on their careers after their split. Nas will continue working on his record label, as well as his chicken and waffles restaurant chain, Sweet Chick. Minaj also juggles various business ventures outside of making music, so she will probably stay busy with that after the end of her relationship.

"Nicki and Nas fizzled out," a different source told Us Weekly. "They were never in the same place at the same time, so it was hard to move their relationship forward."

While they have chosen to end their relationship, there is no bad blood between the exes. "They still remain friends," added the source.

Aside from fans, Minaj's ex-boyfriend Safaree also had something to say about the split. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star left a message in the comments section of a media outlet that posted the news of Nas and Minaj's spit.

"Yup, we've both been having bad luck in this department," said the rapper. He may have been referring to his break-up with Alexis Skyy when he was talking about "bad luck."

Minaj and Nas first sparked romance rumors in May. They took things more public in September when they were seen together for his 44th birthday. The exes even got extra close as they cuddled up in front of cameras and other guests in the party.