Nicki Minaj Emotionally Opens Up About Bad Blood Against Cardi B

Twitter/NICKIMINAJ Featured in the image is "Barbie Tingz" rapper Nicki Minaj

Though Cardi B claimed that there is no bad blood between her and Nicki Minaj, the "Anaconda" rapper revealed that she was hurt the former's previous statements.

While speaking with Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio to promote her two new singles "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz," the 35-year-old singer, rapper, and songwriter shared that while things are cordial between her and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, she felt that she was painted in a bad light in Cardi's first interview after their collaboration with Migos called "MotorSport" had been released.

According to Minaj, she normally praises any female rappers who did a collaboration with her. But things with Cardi was not the same.

"The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'MotorSport' came out. With 'MotorSport,' I kinda felt ambushed," Minaj stated. "The first thing that came out of her mouth about a Nicki Minaj feature was 'she changed the verse' ... When it was time to clear the air about that, no one did that. All of them allowed me to look like I lied," she continued.

The interview that Minaj was referring to was Cardi's interview with Capital XTRA in November 2017, where Cardi shared that Minaj's verse in "MotorSport" was not yet finished, but it was not the final verse that was featured in the song.

Minaj claimed that the interview caused her to have a reputation of being the "bad guy," and Migos' member Quavo did not do anything to correct the misconception. She almost teared up when she expressed her disappointment in Cardi because the later never showed her support when people were hating on her.

"Up until this recent interview that she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview. I could just imagine how many girls wish they could have been on a song with Nicki Minaj, and I'm not saying it in a cocky way, but yikes," she also said. "It's because of the Nicki hate parade that she felt the comfortability to address me in that manner," the rapper further stated.

She also clarified that she did not join Migos and Cardi during the filming of the song's music video because of a conflict in schedule since they both work with the same hairstylist.

Aside from the interview, Minaj also turned to Twitter to state her point.

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse?

Cardi, who recently revealed that she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Offset, has yet to respond to all of Minaj's statements in her Beats 1 Radio interview. Meanwhile, Minaj also mentioned about the feud between her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill and close friend Drake, which began when Mill accused the "Hotline Bling" singer of having a ghostwriter.

She used to keep mum about the conflict between the two men in her life, but she decided to open up about it now.

According to Minaj, the feud can be considered as "one of the hardest parts" of her career since she loved them both during that time.