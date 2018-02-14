Nicky Hilton Posts First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Paris Hilton (L) and her sister Nicky pose at a promotional event for Japan's fashion brand Samantha Thavasa's handbags and accessories in Tokyo in this November 5, 2007 file photo. The Hilton sisters' potential inheritance dramatically diminished after their grandfather Barron Hilton announced plans on December 26, 2007 to donate 97 percent of his .3 billion fortune to charity.

American business woman and fashion designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild just recently shared a picture of her and her newborn daughter on social media.

The world got their first peek at Nicky's baby girl, named Teddy Marilyn, who is now approximately 7 weeks old. Nicky's Instagram post captioned "Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show," as the Hilton hotel heiress posed with her baby wearing a black and white striped long sleeves shirt, with a long skirt, and black stiletto heels.

It is important to note that Teddy Marilyn's face is not visible in the photo. In fact, only the top part of her head can be seen. The photo was taken just before the 34-year-old mother of two left to attend the Oscar de la Renta New York Fashion Week, as suggested by the photo's caption. Teddy Marilyn was born on Dec. 20 last year.

Teddy Marilyn is the second daughter of Nicky and her husband, James Rothschild. The two, who wed back in 2015, previously had Lily-Grace Victoria, who is now 19 months old. Given that Nicky is also very close with her sister, Paris, netizens are hoping that Lily-Grace and Teddy Marilyn will have the same level of relationship as well, especially since their ages are not that far apart.

On top of that, Paris has also expressed toward Nicky and James that she is incredibly excited to "spoil" her two nieces. In fact, Lily-Grace gets extremely excited whenever her Aunt Paris comes over to visit. It is safe to assume that Teddy Marilyn will share the same sentiment as she gets older.

Despite now being a mother of two, Nicky is still busy with her own business. She is scheduled to launch her NHxTolani Mommy + Me collection on Thursday, Feb. 15, just after Valentine's Day, and will be overseeing the photo shoot of her first daughter, as reported by Architectural Digest.