Nicole Kidman Plays 'The Possessed' in The New York Times' Great Performers Feature

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Nicole Kidman features in "The Possessed" in The New York Times' Great Performers issue.

The New York Times released a Great Performers issue, where they gathered some of the best actors and actresses to play iconic horror characters in a series of short films directed by Floria Sigismondi.

One reason why horror was the theme of the The New York Times' post is that of the genre's domination in the "cultural conversation" of 2017.

"From the surprise hit 'Get Out' to the movie adaption of 'It' to the campy 'Happy Death Day,' scary movies had an unusual hold on the collective imagination in 2017. Maybe it's because reality was pretty horrifying, too," the introduction to Great Performers reads.

"To punctuate the end of this hair-raising year, we asked ten actors who gave the best performances to play a series of eerie roles," the post continued.

In the series of short films, Kidman played the possessed, which appears to be a housewife in the 60's having an episode while baking dessert.

Kidman was joined by Saoirse Ronan as the mannequin, Daniel Kaluuya as the psycho killer, Daniela Vega as the vampire, Tiffany Hadish as the macabre dancer, and Andy Serkis as the demented clown.

Timothee Chalamet also appeared in his own short as the cannibal, who prepared a feast for himself with blood wine and a serving of an eyeball, along with a human heart on a fancy plate.

Cynthia Nixon also joined as the ghost bride, who appeared to look like a corpse who couldn't quite move on from her past life.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Prince played the demon child, who was mischievously playing behind the shower curtain before creeping up to the camera's view.

Jake Gyllenhaal also joined as the damned, who appeared to have scribbled undecipherable things on an entire hallway, before being chased into a frenzy by an unknown entity.