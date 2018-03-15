Nicole Kidman to Star in HBO Thriller 'The Undoing'

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Nicole Kidman will be back to work on "Big Little Lies" season 2 for HBO this March.

Nicole Kidman lands the leading role for upcoming HBO thriller "The Undoing."

HBO programming president Casey Bloys announced on Tuesday that the company has ordered the mini-series into production. Kidman stars in another HBO dark comedy, "Big Little Lies," which was created and written by David E. Kelley. For the upcoming horror, the two will work together once again.

"We're thrilled to continue our creative relationships with both Nicole and David [BLL executive producer] and can't wait to bring this show to life," said Bloys in an official statement.

Kidman, whose work with "Big Little Lies" was critically acclaimed, shared HBO's excitement. "David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role as its centre," she said.

"The Undoing" follows Kidman as Grace Sachs, a happy wife and mother who is about to publish her first novel. In the weeks leading to her book release, however, her world is shaken by a violent death, a missing husband, and a series of shocking revelations.

The series is based on the thriller novel "You Should Have Known" by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Kidman will play the lead role in the TV adaptation, while Kelley will act as showrunner and writer. As of the moment, no other actors are attached to the mini-series. HBO has also yet to announce a director.

There is no hurry for the 50-year-old star to begin filming for the horror program as she will soon be back on the set of "Big Little Lies" as Celeste Wright for the series' second season. Her co-producer and co-star Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Martha MacKenzie, revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last Thursday that the team will resume filming this week.

Apart from season 1 regulars Kidman, Witherspoon, Alexander Skarsgård, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern, iconic actress Meryl Streep will be joining them this time around. She will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Skarsgård's Perry and mother-in-law of Celeste.