'Nightflyers' News: 'Game of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin Gets New Series on Syfy

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith George R.R. Martin gets into another major deal with Syfy that will turn his 1980 novella "Nightflyers" to a TV series.

Viewers will be getting an all-new TV series from "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin that will be shown on the Syfy network and titled "Nightflyers."

Recently, Syfy confirmed that it had ordered the first season of "Nightflyers," a new TV series based on Martin's same title novella released in the '80s.

In a statement released just last week, the network said it had picked up the show which will be co-produced by Universal Cable Productions and Netflix. The series is set to premiere outside the United States via the media streaming service, while it will be shown in the U.S. via Syfy.

Syfy also confirmed that "Boardwalk Empire" actress Gretchen Mol will be leading the cast as she takes on the role of Dr. Agatha Matheson. It has also been revealed that the TV adaptation of "Nightflyers" will feature the characters of Karl D'Branin (Eoin Macken), Roy Eris (David Ajala), Thale (Sam Strike), Lommie (Maya Eshet), Rowan (Angus Sampson), Melantha Jhirl (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Auggie (Brían F. O'Byrne).

Along with the confirmation of the TV series, Syfy has also teased the synopsis of the show.

It was revealed that the show would feature "eight maverick scientists" and a person with telepathic powers, and together, they would go on a journey exploring the solar system aboard the titular spaceship Nightflyer. Syfy described the Nightflyer's crew as having a "tight-knit" bond while its captain was "reclusive."

The scientists' goal was to find alien life and interact with it. However, they will be facing challenges in their space expedition that will make survival a harder task than any of them had imagined.

Meanwhile, aside from being the source material's creator, Martin will be sitting as one of the TV series' executive producers alongside showrunner Daniel Cerone and many more.

As a novella with 23,000 words, the book "Nightflyers" first came to light in 1980 after it was published by the Analog Science Fiction and Fact. Since then, Martin has extended the story and included several of the characters' backstories. Then, in 1987, "Nightflyers" was made into a movie that took the same premise of a group of people going on a space expedition to find alien life.

The latest information from Syfy did not specify the show's release date. However, it can be recalled that in an earlier LiveJournal post from Martin, the author said: "If all goes according to schedule, the series should debut this summer, in late July. It will be broadcast on SyFy in the USA, and on Netflix around the world."