'Nightwing' Movie Likely to Get Delayed as Director Works on 'Dungeons and Dragons'

DC An official release date for the live-action solo of Nightwing is yet to be announced.

It may take a while before Nightwing fans see their favorite DC character on the big screen. If a recent tweet by "Nightwing" movie director Chris McKay is anything to go by, it looks like fans will have to wait for at least three years before the project finally sees the light of the day.

Reports revealed last week that McKay had been in talks with Paramount to helm the "Dungeons and Dragons" movie, which is set for release on July 23, 2021. Although the news was exciting for fans of the fantasy tabletop role-playing game, it did not sit well with Nightwing fans. This is because if McKay is set to direct "Dungeons and Dragons," its 2021 release date suggests that the movie might be his next project and that he might have to put "Nightwing" on the backburner.

Currently, Warner Bros. does not have production plans yet for "Nightwing." However, the fact that McKay will spend the next three to five years of his career working on "Dungeons and Dragons" only suggests that "Nightwing" will not be able to enter production in the near future.

After news about McKay's involvement in the "Dungeons and Dragons" movie surfaced, a fan took to Twitter to ask if the director might leave "Nightwing." "I'm pretty sure WB are going to have to fire me if they want me to leave Nightwing," the director responded, suggesting that although he won't be able to work on "Nightwing" in the next few years, he is still attached to direct the project once his schedule clears up.

Last month, McKay revealed on Twitter that the first draft of the "Nightwing" script was nearly done. However, he said they were taking their time with the project. "It will be a long process," he wrote. Back in November, he said Warner Bros. was going to hold an open casting call for the Dick Greyson role, although he did not reveal when the casting call would be.